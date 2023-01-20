Threshold (T) Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $231.80 million and approximately $21.04 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00040163 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017335 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00230124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000984 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002877 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02215461 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $18,468,244.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

