Thunder Brawl Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,376.03 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $3,376.03 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00430185 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,370.80 or 0.30195788 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00762051 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01918462 USD and is up 22.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $3,139.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

