TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TLGY stock remained flat at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. TLGY Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of TLGY Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in TLGY Acquisition by 157.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 215,750 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TLGY Acquisition

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

