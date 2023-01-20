Todd Alfred Carter Sells 1,106 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) insider Todd Alfred Carter sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $10,894.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VYGR traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $365.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01.

