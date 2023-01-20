Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Senior Officer Acquires C$36,095.96 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach purchased 4,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,095.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,469.98.

Yuliya Gorbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 24th, Yuliya Gorbach sold 100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total transaction of C$885.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Yuliya Gorbach sold 4,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total transaction of C$39,468.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Yuliya Gorbach sold 25,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total transaction of C$224,290.00.

Shares of TSE TOT traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.56. 30,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,814. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.94 and a 12-month high of C$9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The company has a market cap of C$400.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.86.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$207.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.4217233 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

