Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of TSEM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. 15,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.94.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
