Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. 15,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after buying an additional 675,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 554.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after buying an additional 522,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 7,734.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 511,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 246.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after buying an additional 407,233 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

