TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Stock Price Up 15.5%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 898,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 395,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TransCode Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

Institutional Trading of TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TransCode Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransCode Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.