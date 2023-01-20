Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1,264.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens decreased their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Trex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TREX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.52. 12,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,659. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.