Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.24

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.24 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 81.68 ($1.00). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 80 ($0.98), with a volume of 93,221 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Trifast Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.25. The firm has a market cap of £108.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Trifast Cuts Dividend

Trifast Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

(Get Rating)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

