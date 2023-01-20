Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Lowered to C$1.10 at Scotiabank

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1.48.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$0.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$137.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$2.12.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

