Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 840,000 shares, a growth of 197.5% from the December 15th total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $71,536.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,559.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $71,536.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 446,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,559.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerald Harder bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,225 shares of company stock worth $430,590 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trinity Capital Price Performance

TRIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.75 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

NASDAQ TRIN traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 403,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 206.74%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

