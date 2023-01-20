tru Independence LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOO traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.02. The company had a trading volume of 40,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,725. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.24.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

