tru Independence LLC Buys 2,025 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty comprises 1.8% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 44,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,313. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.65%.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

