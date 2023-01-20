tru Independence LLC Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Corning comprises 2.0% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Corning by 1.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.12. 33,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,692. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

