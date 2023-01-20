tru Independence LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

tru Independence LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.82. 36,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,606. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

