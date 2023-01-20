tru Independence LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

tru Independence LLC reduced its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises approximately 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,430,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,440,000 after acquiring an additional 95,047 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,402,000 after acquiring an additional 107,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,268,000 after acquiring an additional 49,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,002 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.0 %

BERY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,411. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.