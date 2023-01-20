Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,651,000 after acquiring an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.59.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.50. 61,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,189,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $66.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

