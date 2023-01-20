Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Comcast by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.14 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $164.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

