Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWLO. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Twilio to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.36.

Twilio Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $233.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $328,017. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Twilio by 125.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

