UBS Group Reiterates “€122.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

UBS Group set a €122.00 ($132.61) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €111.00 ($120.65) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($126.09) price objective on Vinci in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on Vinci in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($128.26) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at €102.38 ($111.28) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €96.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €92.24. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($75.59) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($96.52).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

