UBS Group Trims Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Target Price to 430.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from 435.00 to 430.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $462.83.

Yara International ASA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.03. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.3734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

