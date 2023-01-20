Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 1.2 %

Ultrapar Participações stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. 634,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

About Ultrapar Participações

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 1,012,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 948,695 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,801.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 247,816 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 74.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 369,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 157,142 shares during the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.