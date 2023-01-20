Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Ultrapar Participações stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. 634,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
