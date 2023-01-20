Uniswap Achieves Market Cap of $4.97 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.52 or 0.00029283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and $81.85 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00397462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015864 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00018581 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000361 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

