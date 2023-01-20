Uniswap Market Cap Reaches $4.69 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.15 or 0.00029284 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.69 billion and $78.54 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00398528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016614 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018431 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000366 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.12630353 USD and is down -5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 600 active market(s) with $215,127,430.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

