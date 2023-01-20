United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.35 billion-$11.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.32 billion. United Airlines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$12.00 EPS.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL opened at $48.37 on Friday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.36. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.56.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

