United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Raised by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $176.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.81.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

