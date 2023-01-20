Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Sells $25,527.91 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Unity Software Stock Down 5.8 %

Unity Software stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.05. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Unity Software to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.