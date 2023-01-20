Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Sells $25,527.91 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Unity Software Stock Down 5.8 %
Unity Software stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.05. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65.
Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Unity Software to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
