UNIUM Tops One Day Volume of $924.08 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. UNIUM has a total market cap of $96.29 million and $924.08 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNIUM has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UNIUM token can now be bought for about $33.11 or 0.00146222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00427079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,772.54 or 0.29977799 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00720259 BTC.

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 33.30397963 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $847.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

