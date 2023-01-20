UNIUM (UNM) Price Tops $32.52 on Exchanges

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. UNIUM has a total market cap of $94.57 million and approximately $901.70 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for $32.52 or 0.00152387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 33.30397963 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $847.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

