Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 7.6%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares were up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 127,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,449,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

Upstart Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,573.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $577,988. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Upstart by 71.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 137,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

