Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.48 or 0.00029105 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $64.84 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 85.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00428982 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,702.23 or 0.30111351 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.60 or 0.00721534 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

