USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Update

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the December 15th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

USD Partners Stock Performance

USDP traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.54. 38,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.12. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 80.08% and a negative net margin of 46.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in USD Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 78,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

USD Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.