USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Update

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the December 15th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
USD Partners Stock Performance
USDP traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.54. 38,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.12. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.90.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 80.08% and a negative net margin of 46.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
