Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 18,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,272,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vacasa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Vacasa Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $630.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $412.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

