Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 352.5 days.

OTCMKTS VLOUF opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. Vallourec has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $15.10.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

