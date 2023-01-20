Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.7 %

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

