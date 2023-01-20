Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,539 Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

PTLC opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67.

