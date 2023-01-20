Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,368 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 38.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 58,814 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Oakmont Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 201,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 21.4% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,806 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 257,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.07. The company has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

