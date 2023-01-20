Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $251.72 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.