VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

