Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$41.20 and last traded at C$41.20. Approximately 95,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 119,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.35.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.43.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.3053 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

