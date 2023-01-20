Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,583,000 after acquiring an additional 218,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,799,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,876,000 after acquiring an additional 180,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $297.23.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.