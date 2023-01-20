Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

