Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 214.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 71,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.52. The company had a trading volume of 73,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,396. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.98.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

