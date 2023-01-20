Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.08. 48,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,725. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

