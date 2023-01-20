Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.26 and a one year high of $77.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.70.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.