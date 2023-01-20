Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Tops $0.0218 on Exchanges

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.81 million and $10.33 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus BUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00433223 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,500.35 or 0.30409028 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.00750454 BTC.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02181704 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,234,974.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus BUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus BUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.