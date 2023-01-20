Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lifted to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $374.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.09.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $307.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.53 and its 200 day moving average is $296.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $221.69 and a 1 year high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,366 shares of company stock valued at $725,350. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

