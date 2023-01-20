Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 15,402 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.84 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

