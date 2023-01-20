Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 7,290 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $70.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average of $62.76.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £118 ($143.99) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £130 ($158.63) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.53) to £135 ($164.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

