Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.79% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.15.

